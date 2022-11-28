Randy Orton’s Father Provides an Update on His Recovery from Back Surgery

‘Cowboy’ Bob Orton Jr. has commented on his son’s recovery as Randy Orton has been out of action and off WWE TV since May.

Last week, it was reported that Orton had fusion surgery on his lower back. When exactly Orton had the surgery done is unknown, although there’s no word on how long it will be for Orton to recover from the procedure.

Randy’s father talked about his son’s recovery while doing a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest and stated that Randy is ‘coming along,’ and he’ll be back in the ring.

“He’s [Randy Orton] coming along. I see him maybe once a week or so. But he’s coming along. He’ll be back in there before you know it.”

Regarding who he’d like to see Randy face when he comes back, the former WWE star named Cody Rhodes as a potential opponent and added that he used to wrestle Dusty Rhodes a lot.

“I think Cody [Rhodes versus Randy] would be a hell of a match. I wrestled Dusty a lot of times so, might as well keep it ongoing [Bob smiled].”

Bob did state that he would be open to the idea of becoming an on-screen character again if Randy asked him to, as he would enjoy doing something and working with his child.

