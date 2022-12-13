Real1 vs. Microman Signed for MLW Blood & Thunder (1/7)

Former WWE Superstar Real1 (Enzo Amore) is facing down the smallest challenge of his career.

Major League Wrestling has announced Real1 will battle Microman the upcoming MLW Blood & Thunder event, scheduled for January 7 from Philadelphia’s 2300 arena.

The match is being billed as, the “Certified G” vs. “The World’s Greatest Wonder.”

According to MLW, Microman lobbied league officials to book the match after Real1 literally punted him out of the ring at Battle RIOT IV.

Real1 has reportedly has taken exception to Microman being heralded as “pound-for-pound the world’s greatest fighter.”

MLW Boss Court Bauer has been quoted saying, “MLW’s new season promised new matches and new rules and it doesn’t get any weirder than this one.”

For more information, visit MLW.com. If you’re in the Philadelphia area and are interested in attending MLW Blood & Thunder on 1/7, visit MLW2300.com.