Reason Why Tony Khan Changed Jim Ross’ AEW Commentary Role

In 2019, Jim Ross signed with All Elite Wrestling, in one of the biggest wins for the upstart promotion at the time.

Ross is considered by many to be the greatest wrestling commentator to ever done a headset, but has faced backlash for his commentary in AEW.

Ross has on more than one occasion made mistakes, often referring to ex-WWE Superstars by their former names, and in one infamous instance, called Kenny Omega the WWE Champion.

JR’s new Role

Recently, JR has been coming out to commentate during the middle of AEW Dynamite, instead of starting the taping behind the commentary desk.

This isn’t in response to his commentary botches though, as JR explained the reason for this on the latest edition of his Grillin’ JR podcast (via WrestleZone.)

“He [Tony Khan] thought in the middle of the show, Dynamite, needed a boost, so JR became the booster. I came out in the middle of the show, still going to call the main event or main events, however it’s going to work out, and then we all take a bathroom break for the crew and so forth, and we go right into taping Rampage.”

JR said that he has no problem coming out to commentate at the half-way point during Dynamite.

“I like that deal, I didn’t have any issues with it at all. [I’m like legendary New York Yankees closer] Mariano Rivera, I’m going in for relief, we’re going to get some results for you.”

Ross said he believes Khan’s decision for him to be used less on AEW Dynamite keeps him “fresh” and his commentary more “special.”