Reason Zelina Vega Has Been Absent From WWE Programming

Queen Zelina Vega has disappeared from WWE TV in recent weeks. New reports suggest that the reason behind this is an injury she suffered recently.

According to PWInsider, the winner of the Inaugural Queen’s Crown tournament has undergone surgery recently.

While the nature of her injury is not known, Vega is expected to stay out of action for another 6 to 8 weeks. This means she should be ready to return around SummerSlam.

The report also noted that the female star’s hard work and her willingness to do what was requested of her have been noticed behind the scenes.

There have been talks of the former women’s tag team champion receiving a push because of it when she makes her return to WWE programming.

Zelina Vega returned to WWE back in July 2021. She defeated Doudrop to win the Queen’s Crown tournament during the Crown Jewel PPV in October last year.

She also won the women’s tag team championship with Carmella back in November. Their reign lasted for 132 days.

Queen Zelina last wrestled during the April 4 episode of Monday Night Raw. The episode saw Bianca Belair defeating Vega in a match that lasted less than 3 minutes.