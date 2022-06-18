Released Star Is Glad To Not Be Working In WWE

Former WWE star Aiden English, currently working in Impact wrestling as Matthew Rehwoldt says that he is glad that he is not working for the Vince McMahon-owned promotion anymore.

WWE has found themselves being subject to many negative headlines in recent days. This includes Sasha Banks and Naomi walking of the company because of their frustrations last month.

If that wasn’t enough, the WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of having an affair with a former employee. The scandal has led to him temporarily stepping down from his position as the chairman of the company.

English seemingly reacted to these developments on Twitter. He noted how he was heartbroken when he was first released but it’s not the case anymore:

I was heartbroken when I got released.



I’m so glad I don’t work there now. — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) June 18, 2022

Aiden English was first signed by WWE back in 2012. He originally gained fame as part of The Vaudevillains tag team in NXT.

He later found success as the partner and manager of Rusev. Their pairing quickly became a fan favorite with their catchphrase Rusev Day becoming very popular.

English was one of the first stars to be released as part of the budget cuts during the initial days of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was released on April 15, 2020 and has since returned to independent circuit.