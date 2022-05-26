Renee Paquette Wishes Jon Moxley Would Stop Licking Opponents’ Blood

Renee Paquette really wishes her husband Jon Moxley would stop licking opponents’ blood during matches.

Paquette recently took to her podcast, “The Sessions,” and talked about her husband’s tendency to lick the blood of his opponents during their matches. This was in response to being asked what she’d like for Moxley to stop doing in the ring the most.

The former WWE broadcaster explained she doesn’t think the spot is necessary.

“Licking people’s blood. I hate it. I hate it. I hate it. I don’t get it. I hate it. That definitely ranks really, really high for me. Anytime he does it, I’m like, why?

“What is happening? Why are you doing this? I don’t think it’s necessary. That would be number one for me. I hate it.

“I also don’t like slap spots, like a slap to the head I could do without. I actually don’t like spots with chairs either.”

In a follow up question, Paquette was asked if she gets turned off to kiss Moxley later after a match in which he has licked an opponent’s blood. But Paquette doesn’t pay it too much attention in that regard.

“I actually don’t think about that at all. You would think I would think that, but at that point, I’m like, eh, some time has passed. I don’t really think about it. I worry more about the long term effects.

Moxley’s next big match will take place for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view (PPV).

He’ll team up with Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and Daniel Bryan to take on The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Jake Hager) in a Anarchy in the Arena match.

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co