Report: AEW Talent Refusing to Work With CM Punk if he Returns

CM Punk‘s days with AEW are seemingly at an end, but things will be far from easy for him if he somehow is brought back.

Punk has been suspended from AEW since September’s All Out Pay-Per-View for his role in the backstage fight.

Earlier this month, it was reported that AEW is seeking to buy out the remainder of his contract.

Refusing to Work

Many suspect that Punk will be released from AEW soon, but nothing has been confirmed by Tony Khan at this time.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that some of the “top people” in AEW have been saying that he is gone.

One unnamed star with AEW told Meltzer that Punk is not worth the trouble he’s brought.

“Punk won’t be back. His value on screen isn’t one percent worth the hassle and black cloud he causes backstage.”

Meltzer reports that Chris Jericho has made it very clear that he believes Punk’s time with AEW is over.

Jericho, who’s been with AEW since the start, has also said that he is unwilling to work with Punk again if he somehow returns.

The Observer adds that “many if not most of the key top names were saying that they wouldn’t work with him.”

Return to WWE?

If Punk is released from AEW, then WWE will likely be the only promotion that can afford his asking price.

WWE and Punk have been heavily critical of each other, stemming from Punk’s walkout in January 2014.

AEW reportedly is concerned about Punk returning to WWE and is negotiating a non-compete clause as part of their buy out.