Report: AEW’s Investigation Into All Out Backstage Fight Ending Soon

AEW‘s investigation into the All Out backstage fight is reportedly nearing its end.

On the All Out post-show media scrum, CM Punk had explosive comments for several AEW wrestlers, including Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, Colt Cabana, and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page.

During the media scrum, a fight broke out backstage between Punk, Ace Steel, and the Elite resulting in all being suspended.

Time’s Up?

Last week, it was reported that AEW higher-ups are against bringing Punk back and are seeking to buy out his contract.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that a conclusion to the investigation should be soon.

“This thing feels like it’s wrapping up, it feels like the Young Bucks and Omega are coming back somewhat soon.” Dave Meltzer.

Last week, Punk’s trainer Ace Steel was fired from AEW, presumably due to his role in the fight.

Not an Angle

After the backstage fight, many fans believed that what happened was an angle setting up a storyline.

Even after the suspensions, some believed that this could be turned into an angle, but that no longer seems to be the case.

On his show, Meltzer stated why this hasn’t become an angle.

“So many people have brought up to me the idea of turning this into an angle, which certainly UFC would have turned this into an angle if the guys were in the same weight class and promoted the hell out of it and been happy to do so. And WWE probably would have as well.

“In this situation, they [AEW] felt that they just needed to [not turn this into an angle] and I know a lot of the talent felt that.”