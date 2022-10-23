Report: Talent who know CM Punk Predicted AEW Run Would Go Poorly

Was CM Punk destined to have an underwhelming run in AEW? That’s certainly what those close to the former World Champion believe.

Punk joined AEW in August 2021 after a seven-year hiatus from professional wrestling, and is a two-time World Champion with the company.

The Chicago-Made wrestler is currently out with an injury and has been suspended for his role in the AEW All Out 2022 post-show backstage fight.

This week, it was reported that AEW intends to buy out the remainder of Punk’s contract and fire him.

Destined To Be

Punk’s days with AEW are seemingly numbered, and some close to him believed this would always happen

During a recent PW Torch Elite Audio stream, Wade Keller reported that when he spoke to sources close to Punk before his AEW debut, they predicted his run would not go well.

Those same sources also said that Punk’s run with AEW “wouldn’t last,” which appears to be the case now.

Punk’s personality and history of discontent were cited as reasons why his run with AEW would end poorly.

Returning to WWE

If Punk is fired from AEW, the only place he could realistically wrestle next is WWE.

If so, then a deal will need to be struck with WWE’s Head of Talent Relations Triple H, who Punk has been highly critical of in the past.

In his report, Keller stated that Triple H is more likely to bring Punk back than Vince McMahon, who “never fully got behind” the AEW star.

It was also noted that Triple H may attempt to bring him back, to move metrics such as viewership and prove that WWE has not missed a beat post-Vince McMahon.

The Future of AEW

AEW made a huge deal of CM Punk’s arrival in August last year on Rampage: The First Dance, but the company will be okay without him.

Keller reported that while Punk would be a “net plus” in bringing in ticket sales and moving merchandise, he is far from ‘needed’ in AEW.

Keller pointed to the many established main event talent and rising mid-card talent, and is more than capable of growing without Punk.

It was said that any growth in AEW’s viewership due to Punk being on the show has happened at this point.