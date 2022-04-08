Reported Reason for Alexa Bliss Being Absent from WWE TV

Alexa Bliss has notably been absent from WWE TV for the past several weeks. Bliss hasn’t been on WWE programming since the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

According to a report from PWInsider, Bliss is currently preparing for her wedding with musician Ryan Cabrera. The wedding is slated to go down this weekend in California from an undisclosed location in Palm Springs. The location is being kept so tightly under wraps that those who will be attending won’t even know the location of the venue until closer to the time when it’s scheduled to begin.

Bliss has been dating Cabrera since 2019 after they were introduced by fellow WWE Superstar The Miz. They then got engaged in November of 2020. It will be interesting to see how much longer Bliss is kept off of WWE TV. Fans have been curious as to where the former RAW Women’s Champion has been for the past several weeks. Bliss hasn’t commented on the matter too much, except noting that she seems to be ready to go, and the ball is in WWE’s court.

I’m ready when they are … ????? — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 3, 2022

In her absence, the WWE’s women’s division still seems to be in a very strong place. Bianca Belair recently defeated Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38 this past weekend. Charlotte Flair successfully defended her SmackDown Live Women’s Title against the returning Ronda Rousey at “The Show Of Shows” as well.

And with Sasha Banks and Naomi currently reigning as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Alexa Bliss certainly has a stacked women’s division to return to when the time comes.