When Does Rey Mysterio Plan on Retiring?

This week, Rey Mysterio celebrated his 20th anniversary in WWE and has been one of the promotion’s most consistently popular Superstars.

Debuting in July 2002 after making a name for himself in WCW and ECW, Rey is a three-time WWE World Champion, having won gold in 2006, 2010 and 2011.

Rey is also a Grand Slam winner, having held the United States, Intercontinental and Tag Team Titles in addition to World Championship gold.

Rey’s Retirement Plans

Speaking recently to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Rey discussed his career, and that it will soon be coming to an end.

Rey admitted that he knows he cannot wrestle forever, and has a plan to call it a career (via 411 Mania.)

“For me, now that I’m getting closer to my fifties and I see my son wrestling, I tell myself that I wanna go three more years and I don’t wanna go past fifty. But then I remind myself, what if I feel good. Can you still go another year? As of right now, my date has always been to not go over fifty.”

Rey Mysterio is currently 47, and will turn 48 in four months time in November this year.

What’s left for Rey Mysterio?

Rey Mysterio has accomplished plenty throughout his two decades of WWE, but there are some accolades still missing from his career.

Rey has yet to win a Money in the Bank contract, nor has he captured the King of the Ring crown.

Despite winning his first World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22 in 2006, Rey is also yet to headline WWE’s biggest event of the year.