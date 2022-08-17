Rey Mysterio Wants Finn Balor at WrestleMania

Rey Mysterio wants a match with Finn Balor at WrestleMania.

Mysterio was recently interviewed by Inside The Ropes where he discussed his professional wrestling career, including his current run on Monday Night RAW.

Currently, he and his son, Dominik, are locked in a feud with The Judgement Day – Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest.

With that being said, Mysterio has had the opportunity to work quite a bit with Finn Balor. When asked who his desired opponent for WrestleMania would be, Mysterio named the Irish star.

“The one guy I had in mind, and it’s actually happening right now as we speak is Finn Balor. The opportunity of working against Finn, and these last couple of weeks that we have been on Raw, I really feel like we have great chemistry together.

“It was bound to happen just because I know how dedicated he is, and how committed he is, so I think the program I have been doing with Finn has been incredible.”

At the moment, Mysterio and Dominik have been feuding with The Judgment Day for the past few weeks. They’ve seemingly aligned themselves with ex-Judgement Day leader Edge, who was kicked out of the faction several weeks ago.

Judgement Day has been attempting to lure Dominik into their faction for some time. If they ultimately succeed, perhaps a father vs. son angle could be on the horizon. It’s something The Mysterios have admittedly talked about amongst themselves.

However, they’d only want to do it if it felt right at the moment. Given where their current storyline seems to be heading, the perfect moment might be right around the corner.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.