Rhea Ripley Feeling Like Herself Again: Confident, Chaotic & Brutal

Rhea Ripley has been on a mean streak since turning on former partner Liv Morgan back in April, but her character has taken a noticeably darker turn since joining Judgment Day.

The former Raw Women’s champion is one of the toughest competitors in WWE. With Finn Balor and Damian Priest at her side, she’s more dangerous than ever. Ripley has been racking up wins and it’s only a matter of time before she’s back in the title picture.

Ripley participated in a media scrum prior to Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event and told Inside the Ropes that she believes it’s important to constantly evolve your on-screen presence. During her time wrestling in the women’s tag team division with Nikki A.S.H. and later Liv Morgan, she “lost herself” along the way and regressed as a performer.

“I sort of lost myself and lost that brutal streak that I had… I was becoming too lovey-dovey and just like, trying to please people again,” she said.

Confident, Chaotic and Brutal

Rhea Ripley realized she was losing her edge, so she looked within herself. She remembered who she really is, which is what got her to the big time (WWE) in the first palce.

“I was like, ‘Nah, nah, fam. I don’t want this, I don’t like this.’ So, I’m just gonna be me again. [I’m going to be] confident and be a menace and just be chaotic and brutal.” – Rhea Ripley

The Judgment Day is riding a wave of momentum following Clash at the Castle. After months of feuding with Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Dom did the unthinkable and turned on his father at the event. It remains to be seen if he’ll join the group, but Judgment Day remains at the forefront of WWE storylines, thanks in no small part to Rhea Ripley.

Watch Rhea Ripley’s comments about her decision to join The Judgment Day: