Monday, April 18, 2022
Rhea Ripley Turns Heel, Attacks Liv Morgan Following Tag Team Loss (Video)

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Rhea Ripley
(WWE)
As expected, Rhea Ripley has turned on Liv Morgan.

Ripley and Morgan challenged Sasha Banks and Naomi for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Ripley and Morgan had already been unsuccessful in dethroning Sasha and Naomi but Ripley was able to get them a rematch.

On the April 18 episode of Raw, Ripley ate the pinfall and blamed Liv for not making the save. Ripley hit the Riptide on Liv and made her way backstage.

There has been much speculation on what is in store for Rhea Ripley now that she’s turned heel. Some have expressed belief that she will end up joining Edge and Damian Priest. Time will tell if that’s the direction WWE will go in.

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Fernando has been covering combat sports and wrestling for over a decade. He currently writes for SEScoops, 411Mania.com, BJPenn.com, and Middle Easy. He's also worked with CSI Sports, MMA News, and MMAMania.

