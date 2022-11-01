Watch: Rhea Ripley Has Funny Interaction With Fan at WWE Live Event

Rhea Ripley has become a thorn in the side of The OC and is now tormenting fans at WWE Live Events.

The 26-year-old was knocked out of the ring during a WWE Live Event today and rolled towards the barricade that separates the superstars from the fans.

Ripley reached under the barricade and untied a fan’s shoe before rolling away. WWE uploaded video of the mischievous incident on their official Twitter account.

Ripley responded with a warning to the WWE Universe that “No one is safe” from her antics.

The OC are Looking for Help to Deal with Rhea Ripley

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson recently returned to WWE and reunited with AJ Styles to reform The OC (The Original Club). Finn Balor had been trying to recruit AJ to The Judgment Day but The Phenomenal One declined the offer.

The Judgment Day attacked Styles which led to Gallows and Anderson making the save. On last week’s episode of RAW, Karl Anderson battled Finn Balor in a singles match. During the bout, Rhea confronted Luke Gallows outside the ring and connected with a massive Body Slam.

On last night’s edition of WWE RAW, Rhea attacked Gallows once again during Karl Anderson’s match against Damien Priest. Anderson picked up the victory but it was The Judgment Day that stood tall at the end of the segment. Ripley delivered a low blow to Gallows’ good brothers and left him laying in the ring.

Following last night’s episode of RAW, The OC were interviewed backstage on RAW Talk. AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson admitted that they are struggling with Rhea Ripley and asked interviewer Cathy Kelley to join the group and help them against Ripley. She declined and The OC said that they need to go back to the “drawing board” to deal with Rhea and The Judgment Day.