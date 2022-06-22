Rhea Ripley Reveals Injury That Got Her Pulled From Money In The Bank

It was announced on this Monday’s episode of Raw that top women’s superstar Rhea Ripley was not medically cleared to compete and would no longer be wrestling at the upcoming Money In The Bank pay-per-view, where she was set to challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw women’s championship.

Today Ripley revealed the extent of her injury and it is much more serious than originally anticipated. When a fan commented on her Instagram post stating that Ripley didn’t appear to look very hurt she responded with, ““Brain/teeth. Can’t see a brain injury. Stop being incompetent and reaching at nothing.” There is no confirmation at this time as to how much time Ripley will miss.

Ripley recently joined the Judgement Day faction led by WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Damian Priest. However, Edge was recently removed from the group after Priest, Ripley, and new leader Finn Balor, betrayed the R-Rated superstar.

In Ripley’s place former SmackDown women’s champion Carmella will be taking on Belair at Money In The Bank.. The Queen of Staten Island earned the opportunity by winning a matchup on Monday’s Raw.