Former ROH TV Champion Rhett Titus Involved In Car Crash Over The Weekend

Pro-wrestling star Rhett Titus recently took to Twitter and announced that he was involved in a car accident over the weekend.

The former ROH television champion says he was driving home from his appearance at the Independent Superstars Of Pro Wrestling event in New Jersey when a car drove head first into him. Fortunately for Titus, he came out of the collision completely unscathed. In his tweet he shares a photo of what the damage was to his vehicle, as well as an update on his condition.

“I AM OK AND NOT INJURED. Driving home from the @ispwwrestling show last night a car drove head on into mine on the Garden State Parkway (which is a one way highway). I am extremely lucky to have been able to walk away from it unscathed.”

I AM OK AND NOT INJURED ??



Driving home from the @ispwwrestling show last night a car drove head on into mine on the Garden State Parkway (which is a one way highway)



I am extremely lucky to have been able to walk away from it unscathed. pic.twitter.com/qd0YysXzqa — I AM THE FOUNDATION (@RhettTitusANX) May 9, 2022

Titus has been staying busy working the independent circuit, but it is not known if he will be involved in ROH now that it is owned by Tony Khan. His last appearance for the promotion was at Supercard of Honor, where he dropped the ROH TV title to Minor Suzuki.