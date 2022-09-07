Ric Flair Biopic in the Works, A-Lister Contacted to Play Him

Ric Flair‘s life story would make for an entertaining movie. As it turns out, we might get to see this for ourselves. According to comments from the man himself, a Nature Boy biopic is in the works and the creators have had talks with a Hollywood A-lister about portraying him.

On latest episode of the “To Be The Man” podcast, host Conrad Thompson presented Ric with a question sent in by a listener.

Q: Who would you like to play you in a movie?

Flair reveals that feelers have been sent to Bradley Cooper about playing him on the big screen. There is no deal in place, but he’s hopeful that Cooper signs on.

“Well, there’s talks right now that I can’t mention. They are making a movie about my life and I know that they’ve talked to Bradley Cooper.”

“I could see him doing that. I could se him.. that’s the only name that’s come up I don’t.. That’s only rumored. I mean, I’ve heard it officially, but it’s not in place. So ladies and gentlemen, it’s not true that he’s playing Ric Flair. I’ve heard they’ve talked to him, that’s it. Bradley Coooper is not playing me in a movie, yet. I hope he does.”

Flair has been talking about wanting Bradley Cooper to portray him in a movie since 2019.

If Not Bradley Cooper..

If they can’t get Bradley Cooper to portray him, Flair has another box office heavy hitter in mind.

“You know who else I like? Chris Pratt. That TV show Terminal List is unbelievable. Have you seen it? On Prime? Oh, you’ve gotta see Terminal List, it’s phenomenal.”

Conrad told Ric he’s heard actor Sebastian Stan wants to portray him, and Ric said he’s heard the same thing.

