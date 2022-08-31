Ric Flair & Braun Strowman Working on New Project Together

Ric Flair and Adam Scherr, better known as Braun Strowman, are working together on a business project.

The Nature Boy revealed the news on the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast with AdFreeShows. While he doesn’t disclose the exact details of their collaboration, he does state that the plan is legitimate and could be quite lucrative for them both.

“We’re kind of working on a project together, it hasn’t really come to fruition yet, it’s a promotional scheme that somebody brought to me that, it’s legitimate, but we just haven’t gone to work on it yet.”

Flair adds that the Monster Among Men will have to make a decision soon, although doesn’t rule out that the former Universal champion could return to WWE.

“He’ll probably have to make a decision if he wants to do that. It could potentially be very lucrative, or go back to WWE.”

How He Feels About Strowman Personally

Flair would later discuss his personal feels on Scherr. He states that personally he does like him a lot, but admits that he hasn’t spent too much one on one time with him.

“I like Braun a lot. I haven’t spent any time with him, I’ve seen him once or twice, I think I saw him at WrestleCon, but I haven’t spent any time with him since he left. But I like Braun a lot, personally.”

Scherr and Flair both exited WWE over the last year, with Scherr being surprisingly let go during a round of budget cuts. He has since been a huge part of the Control Your Narrative promotion launched by EC3, as well as a brief one-off appearance for Ring of Honor.

Meanwhile Flair is coming off his “Last Match Ever,” which was considered a financial success on pay-per-view. Despite the claim that he won’t compete anymore the Nature boy has hinted at potentially returning to the ring again.

(If quotes are used please credit Sescoops for the transcription)