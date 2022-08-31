Ric Flair on Bret Hart: “We’re Like Best Friends”

Ric Flair says it’s great that he and Bret Hart are finally ‘best friends’ after decades of not getting along.

Flair spoke about his relationship with the Hitman on the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast. This week’s show focused on Flair defeating the late “Macho Man” Randy Savage for the WWE Championship on September 1, 1992. This began Flair’s second and final reign as champion. It would be a short reign. He dropped the title just over a month later to Bret Hart due to an injury he sustained during a match against the Ultimate Warrior just days after becoming champion.

Flair and Hart met up this past weekend at an autograph signing in Texas. They shared a nice moment together and he now considers them to be close friends. The Nature Boy tells Conrad Thompson, he can’t believe the held on to a grudge for so long.

Ric Flair & Bret Hart’s Reltionship

Flair and Hart have said some unpleasant things about one another over the years, but that’s all in the past. They’ve since buried the hatchet and Flair now considers Hart a good friend.

“I took a picture and I was just thinking to myself, ‘We used to call each other everything in the world for 30 years. Now, we’re like best friends and that’s the way it should be.”

“The business makes us all a dick at one time or another. Now with social media, it makes it even worse. You just look back and regret the things you said or even thought about because at the end of the day, what did you gain by it? A moment of satisfaction? I mean, it’s just ridiculous. I had a great time with Bret this weekend.”

SummerSlam 1992

SummerSlam ’92 took place just days before Flair won his second WWE championship. That show was headlined by Bret Hart vs. Davey Boy Smith for the Intercontinental championship. The match is still talked about today, 30 years later.

Flair did not compete at SummerSlam ’92, but did get involved in the Randy Savage vs. Ultiamte Warrior WWE title match. Backstage after the show, Ric approached Hart and complimented him on an epic performance.

“I told Bret when I saw him back at the hotel that night, I said, ‘If I knew you could work that good brother, I would have come knocking on your door a long time ago.’ They had a hell of a match,” said Flair.

Flair Drops the WWE Title to Bret Hart

Days after winning the WWE Championship from Randy Savage, Flair was injured during a match against the Ultimate Warrior. Flair sustained inner ear problem that plagued him with equilibrium problems for 8 months.

Due to this injury, Vince McMahon made the call for Flair to drop the WWE Championship to Bret Hart just weeks into his reign. Flair regrets that he was only able to put on a “half-assed match” with Hart due to his injury.

Listen to Ric Flair’s To Be The Man podcast at AdFreeShows.com. Please credit SEScoops with a link to this article if you use any of the transcribed quotes.