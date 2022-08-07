Photos: Ric Flair Gets Physical at Wrestling Event in Puerto Rico

Last month, Ric Flair competed in his final match, bringing his legendary wrestling career to an end.

Flair teamed with Andrade El-Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, in the main event of the ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’ Pay Per View.

The match came eleven years after Flair’s previous bout (a TNA 2011 loss to Sting) and the 16-time World Champion has made it clear that he means it with this retirement.

Getting Physical

Ric Flair may indeed be officially retired from wrestling, but the “Dirtiest Player in the Game” isn’t afraid to still get physical when it matters.

Last night, Flair joined his son-in-law in Puerto Rico, as the AEW star and former WWE NXT Champion faced Carlito at the WWC Aniversario 2022 event.

On Twitter, Flair shared some photos of him confronting Carlito’s father and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon.

In the first image, Flair can be seen removing his jacket to confront the Puerto Rican legend, while the second image shows Flair taking a shot to the head.

It Went Down Last Night In Puerto Rico! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/4nM1NpaEIE — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 7, 2022

The match, which was the main event of the show, saw Carlito defeat Andrade with Puerto Rico’s Ray Gonzalez acting as special guest referee.

After the show, both sides were more civil and posed together for a photo.

In addition to Carlito, Andrade, Flair and Colon, Charlotte Flair, daughter of Ric and wife of Andrade, and Carlito’s brother Primo joined them for the picture.