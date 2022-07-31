Ric Flair Talks About His Health Going Into His Last Match

Tonight Ric Flair‘s 50-year career will come to an end.

Flair is set to compete in his last ever match in professional wrestling, as he teams with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. It all goes down at 6:05 p.m. Eastern at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Flair spoke to TMZ Sports about his health going into his final match.

“You know, in the last couple weeks, I don’t know whether it’s psychological, but I mean, I thought I had pneumonia. I got sick from, I think I was working out too much and then driving in the air-conditioned car in a wet shirt.

“And then they thought I had covid, and I got plantar fasciitis at the bottom of my foot, which is brutal. But yesterday, everything was A-OK, five days out. I’m good to go, man. Good to go.”

When asked if Flair had ever considered postponing the match, he replied, “I would never postpone it. They’d have to kill me for that. So many people have contributed their time and effort to make this happen. I just wanted to be at 100% of what I can be now.”

When asked if doctors feel confident about him competing, Flair said “I haven’t asked anybody since I started training. No one has told me no. Outside of being treated for the plantars, I haven’t been back to the heart doctor. I feel great.

“My heart, at my age with the pacemaker, you’re supposed to never take your heart rate 50 points above your age. I should never take it over 130. Yesterday, riding a bike, I got it to 193. If there is something plugged up, it hasn’t backed up on me yet. I’ve had it up to 203.”

“I’ve been doing 500 free squats and shit like that, like I used to. 500 in 12 minutes. They think I’m counting from 490 and making a joke. I’ll be doing 500 again tomorrow, take a day off, 500 on Friday, and probably ride the bike Saturday and Sunday and enjoy it.

“I guarantee I’ll be drinking every night. I don’t do good when I don’t drink at night. I’m like Lawrence Taylor.”