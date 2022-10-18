Ric Flair Names Potential WrestleMania Match That Could be as Big as Steve Austin vs. The Rock

Ric Flair has commented on a potential Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair bout.

Flair is high on his daughter and her in-ring ability, especially her athleticism, as he has called her the best female wrestler of all time. Flair does put Bianca Belair in the same category as Charlotte for her athleticism.

While speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Flair said he would love to see a showdown between the two. He thinks it could be as big as Steve Austin vs. The Rock.

Ric Flair on The Match

(via WWE)

“I have no inclination as to whether or not this will happen, but I think if Ashley [Charlotte Flair] wrestles Bianca Belair at WrestleMania, it’ll be as big as Austin and Rock if they build it right. They are the two best athletes ever, that I’ve seen in my career, to ever be in the same women’s division. There are some other great workers, but for pure athletic ability, Bianca Belair and Ashley stand out. They could be the two best athletes in the company. I’m not kidding. Both are legitimate Division 1 athletes with credentials.”

During her time at Tennessee as a track and field athlete, Belair was All-SEC and All-American.

Belair is the reigning WWE Raw Women’s Champion, while Charlotte hasn’t been on WWE TV since losing the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

The Rock and Austin worked three WrestleMania events – WrestleMania 15, WrestleMania 17, and WrestleMania 19.

