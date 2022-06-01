Ric Flair Partners With WWE For New Documentary

Ric Flair is once again teaming up with WWE as well as FOX Sports’ Tom Rinaldi for a new documentary that is promising to give fans their most unprecedented look yet at legendary pro wrestling.

The documentary will be two hours that will feature “never before revealed history about him. No further details on when it is set to release or on what platform were revealed.

Woooo! @RicFlairNatrBoy, Tom Rinaldi and @WWE enter partnership on an unprecedented 2 hour documentary featuring never-before-revealed history about the one and only Nature Boy! pic.twitter.com/0IZZf4J7CY — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2022

This will be Flair’s first project with WWE since he was granted his release back on August 3, 2021. ESPN previously did a “30 for 30” documentary about his life and career.

Flair was heavily criticized after Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring episode covering “The Plane Ride From Hell” aired last year because of the allegations made against him.

The episode featured an interview from Heidi Doyle, former a flight attendant, who alleged that he exposed himself to her while wearing a robe and forced her to touch his penis. At the time, CarShield decided to pause their commercials featuring Flair, but they continued their relationship with the WWE Hall Of Famer. Flair denied the allegations at the time.

Flair is coming out of retirement for what is touted as his final match on July 31 at the Starrcast event in Nashville, TN that will air on FITE.TV. Flair is expected to team with AEW‘s FTR against The Rock N’ Roll Express and a mystery partner.