Ric Flair Says He Would Love to Return to WWE

Ric Flair wrestled his last match during WWE SummerSlam weekend in Nashville.

The 73-year-old teamed up with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to defeat AEW star Jay Lethal and wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett in a tag team match.

Ric Flair’s Last Match was an event produced by Conrad Thompson and Jim Crockett Promotions and it was very successful. The event sold out the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, drawing 6.800 fans with a live gate of $448,402.

Ric Flair’s Last Match also brought in estimated 20-25k viewers on FITE and is the 2nd highest-grossing North American independent professional wrestling event behind All In in 2018.

Ric Flair wins his last match ever.



(via @FiteTV)pic.twitter.com/G5AC0ogSha — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 1, 2022

Ric Flair on a Potential Return to WWE

The Nature Boy spoke about a potential return to WWE recently on his To Be The Man podcast. Ric said that he would “love to return to the company and do stuff with them” but did not disclose what his return would entail.

He also discussed his upcoming documentary and claimed that it was going to be better than the 30 for 30 produced by ESPN.

This will be better than my 30 for 30 on ESPN because I made them promise me that whatever I said, they wouldn’t edit. I’m not going to do something that’s going to be edited again. “I was passionate and I expressed everything that I thought was good or bad in my life. I discussed my personal life, my personal problems, family problems, wrestling problems, issues with people that I have had. I just answered questions and I answered them as truthfully as I could.

