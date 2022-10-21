Ric Flair Says “Never Say Never” About Another Wrestling Match

Despite having what was advertised as his retirement match, Ric Flair is still not closing the door on the idea of stepping back into the ring for one more match.

This past July, Flair partnered up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo and faced Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of “Ric Flair’s Last Match” event during SummerSlam weekend at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium that Jim Crockett Promotions and Conrad Thompson presented.

During the match, Flair took some scary bumps and bled throughout it, which was something that he promised to do heading into the bout. Flair managed to finish without any serious injury.

Since then, Flair has teased getting back into the ring and regretting saying it would be his last match.

Ric Flair Not Ruling It Out

(via WWE)

While speaking to TMZ Sports, Flair was asked about returning to pro wrestling again and he made it clear that he does not rule out competing again.

“I don’t know,” Flair told us out in LA this week. “I’ve already promised [I was done] once. Right now, I’m not doing anything. But, never say never.”

The WWE Hall Of Famer responded to the recent comments made by Joe Rogan regarding his Figure Four Leglock submission finisher.