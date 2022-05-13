Ric Flair Shares Fun Road Stories During His WWE Run With Evolution

The Nature Boy Ric Flair spoke about his escapades on the road in the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast.

The former 16-time world champion specifically recounted some stories from his time with the legendary faction Evolution, which as a reminder, consisted of himself, Randy Orton, Dave Bautista, and The Game, Triple H. The foursome at one point all held WWE gold, and is considered one of the most important factions in the company’ s long history.

Flair begins his tale by revealing that the nightlife for each man was drastically different. He says that Triple H didn’t go out the same way he did, and Orton decided to “stray away” due to the amount of spending he would do. That left Flair and the Animal to hit the town together.

“Well, Hunter didn’t go out. Randy kind of strayed away because we were living pretty large. The best times I had was taking Dave Bautista to these country bars in these small towns and having Dave take off his shirt.The girls like Dave. “

Despite not going out on the town Triple H did spend time with the group. Flair recalls that the Cerebral Assassin would spend more of his money eating than anything else, even comparing it to the insane amount of cash he threw down for alcohol.

“Hunter spent more money on food than I spent on booze. You eat six New York Strips a day at thirty bucks apiece, that adds up.”

Evolution’s biggest run was between 2003 and 2005 on the Raw brand, but they would reform down the line in 2007, as well as in 2014 for a marquee feud against The Shield. The group’s eventual breakup led to Orton and Batista transitioning from member lackey’s to superstar solo-performers, the affects of which are still being felt in today’s product.

Quotes via Fightful