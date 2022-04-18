Watch: Ric Flair Back in the Ring Taking Bumps

Ric Flair was recently back in the ring and wants the world to know he can still “do this.”

The 73-year-old living legend has been retired for years. Back in 2017, he was fighting for his life and in critical condition due to various health complications. He was placed into a medically-induced coma, but made a miraculous recovery.

Try as you may, you can try to take the Nature Boy out of wrestling, but you can’t take the love of pro wrestling out of Ric Flair.

On Monday, Ric Flair posted a video on social media of himself taking bumps with AEW star Jay Lethal. Flair says he was inspired to show off his abilities after someone had the audacity to question if he can still “go” in the ring. He wrote:

“Someone had the audacity this weekend to ask me if I can still do this. I said “Really??? Naitch don’t play! WOOOOO!” – Ric Flair

Flair has publicly flirted with the idea of wrestling another match, as many retired pro wrestlers tend to do. We hope this never happens, but it’s good to see Flair looking healthy enough to take a few bumps and relive what he spent so many years doing.

As seen below, Flair takes a few bumps, including a headlock takedown, a bodyslam and a running shoulder tackle. He also gets in some offense of his own, and what video of Ric Flair and Jay Lethal would be complete without a strut-off?

Charlotte Flair saw the video on Instagram, replied and said what most of us are probably thinking:

Watch Ric Flair in the ring taking bumps at 73-years-old: