Ric Flair Teases Blood During Last Match

In just a few hours, Ric Flair will step into the ring for one final time in his 50-year career. Flair will team alongside Andrade El Idolo to take on Ring of Honor star Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

Flair spoke to TMZ Sports, and he hinted that he will be getting color in tonight’s match.

“I know people think all I have to do is get in the ring and strut around and go ‘wooo’ and do this [holds hand up to forehead]. I’ve got to give them a lot more than that to satisfy myself and to have you guys saying on Monday, ‘Holy shit. What the hell just happened? How can that guy be 73?’

“That’s my goal right now. On Monday morning for you guys to be going, ‘What the shit. How did he ever pull that off?’ Brother, I’ll have one [a blade] tied to my finger a mile long. [Makes blading gesture].

“When all else fails [laughs]. I’ll take a lot of pressure off of myself the minute I get to that. For years I couldn’t work without it.”

No matter what the result is, Ric Flair’s Last Match will be a spectacle that will most likely be talked about Monday morning. The action begins with the preshow starting at 6:05 p.m. Eastern on FiteTV.

