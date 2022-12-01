Ric Flair Calls on Tony Khan to Create AEW Hall of Fame

All Elite Wrestling could soon introduce its own Hall of Fame, if AEW President Tony Khan takes the advice of Ric Flair.

Khan founded the promotion in 2019 as an alternative to WWE following the success of the independent supershow ALL IN in 2018.

The promotion is home to several veterans of wrestling, including Chris Jericho, Paul Wight, Mark Henry, and Billy Gunn.

AEW Hall of Fame

Ric Flair is no stranger to being inducted into a wrestling Hall of Fame, having been given the nod twice by WWE (2008 and 2012.)

Flair is also a member of the NWA Hall of Fame (2008,) the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame (1996,) and the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame (2021,) among others.

Speaking on the latest episode of his To Be the Man podcast, Ric called on Khan to give AEW an equivalent accolade.

“I wish Tony would start a Hall of Fame. That would create a lot of interest.” Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy explained that the accomplishment wouldn’t solely be for the wrestlers of AEW, but for names associated with the company who are established legends of the sport.

“Do it based on people who he thinks were good in the history of the business not just guys from AEW the last three years.” Ric Flair.

Ric Flair and AEW

If Tony Khan takes Flair’s advice on board, it may be a long time before the 16-time World Champion adds another Hall of Fame ring to his collection.

After leaving WWE in 2021, it was expected that Flair would manage his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo, but those plans were scrapped after the Dark Side of the Ring episode, documenting the Plane Ride from Hell.

Speaking about the infamous 2002 flight, Flair has denied all allegations of forcing a female flight attendant to touch his genitals.