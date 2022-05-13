Ric Flair Training For In-Ring Return

The videos that Ric Flair has been posting with AEW’s Jay Lethal as of late of them working in the ring isn’t just for fun.

Dave Meltzer is reporting that Flair is training to wrestle again for the first time since 2011. He’s 73 years old. Meltzer wrote, “Ric Flair is training to wrestle again. The stories about his return are accurate.”

Flair hasn’t wrestled since 2011 when Sting defeated him on an episode of Impact Wrestling. He did do matches during a Hulkamania tour in Australia and Impact Wrestling, his in-ring career was mostly over as he was an on-screen character.

He had his first retirement match in 2008 when Shawn Michaels defeated Flair at WrestleMania 24.

Like I Said- It's All About The Fundamentals. If You Can't Kick, You Can't Work! WOOOOO!

Flair left WWE last year and has made a few appearances since then including at AAA’s Triplemania XXIX event and NWA’s 73rd Anniversary last year.

His last high-profile appearance came in an episode of Dark Side of the Ring that aired in September regarding the Plane Ride From Hell incident. This is where a flight attendant accused Flair of sexual assault. Flair denied the allegations.