Ric Flair Expects Triple H to Make a Change WWE Fans Will Love

Ric Flair thinks the WWE‘s new creative regime led by Paul “Triple H” Levesque will continue to yield significant positive changes.

Triple H took over as head of creative and talent relations following Vince McMahon‘s retirement in July 2022. WWE programming has been getting better reviews by industry pundits and fans on social media over the past few weeks.

Flair discussed the new era of WWE on the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast. He tells co-host Conrad Thompson that he’s enjoying the current product. He is also hearing good things from the WWE locker room.

“I just like the whole show. It’s enjoyable to watch.” – Ric Flair

Flair says it’s a looser environment behind the scenes and he’s confident Triple H has a good support system to lean on.

Big Change Fans Will Appreciate

(via WWE)

WWE has relied on part-time performers over the past several years. The company’s top champions and box office attractions are not always working full-time schedules.

“I don’t think he’s crazy about the part-time performers.” – Ric Flair on Triple H

Flair believes Triple H will want WWE’s champions to be available to appear week in and week out.

“He looks at the big picture totally different than other people do, than other people have,” said Flair. “I don’t think he’s crazy about the part-time performers. That would be my take on it. As he knows.. he worked every day until the day he got more involved in the office.”

“Especially in a title role, the title picture, this is just me taking a guess, I think he’s going to work towards having people who are champions working more dates. That would be my guess.” – Ric Flair

Falling out with Triple H

Conrad asked Ric about the status of his relationship with Triple H. Are they still tight and thick as thieves?

“Well, I don’t think we’re thick as thieves, but I cant tell you this. We had a big falling out over the trademark, ‘The Man’ issue, a big falling out. But, I’d be very surprised if I wasn’t in the top 5 people who reached out to Stephanie when he got sick. Certainly, as soon as I became aware of it, I called her and I called him.”

“He is the first person I called when [Ric’s son] Reid died. So, for whatever people want to make about our relationship or not, I feel like everybody has ups and downs. You have arguments, you have disagreements. But I can guarantee you this, I will be at his funeral, and I’ll guarantee you this, he will be at mine. Everybody else can say what they want to say, make of it what they want to make of it.”

When Flair returned to WWE in 2001, Hunter was just as instrumental as Vince in welcoming him back into the fold. They knew he was battling big self confidence issues and helped rebuilt himself by pushing him to be his best and not rest on his laurels.

Flair said everything he has today in wrestling, as far as his ‘redemption’ post-WCW, is because of Triple H and Vince.

Please credit Ad Free Shows with a link to SEScoops if you use any of the quotes transcribed in this article. Visit AdFreeShows.com to subscribe starting at $9/month.