Ric Flair Wants Offers to Put Joe Rogan in the Figure Four Leglock

Ric Flair has responded to the recent comments made by popular podcaster and standup comedian Joe Rogan regarding his Figure Four Leglock submission finisher and threw out a challenge to him.

On a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The UFC commentator referred to the legendary move as “dumb” because the technique of the move doesn’t make sense when applied to real-life fighting.

Flair Fires Back

On Friday, in a post on Twitter, the legendary pro wrestler responded to Rogan and called for an appearance on his podcast so he could put him in the submission hold that helped him win many of his 16 world titles.

“@joerogan, You’re Getting A Lot Of Attention For Calling Me Out! The Only Way To Resolve This Is To Have Me On The Show. I’ll Put You In The Figure Four Leg Lock & We’ll See If You Can Take It! LFG! WOOOOO!”

Flair wrestled his final match at the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” event during SummerSlam weekend at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium that Jim Crockett Promotions and Conrad Thompson presented.

He teamed up with his son-in-law and AEW star Andrade El Idolo to beat Jeff Jarrett and AEW wrestler Jay Lethal in a tag team match.