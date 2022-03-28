Ric Flair’s Wooooo! Nation Podcast Goes Out With a Bang

Ric Flair and Mark Madden are going their separate ways after 19 episodes of the Wooooo! Uncensored podcast.

On Sunday night, Madden announced he was moving on from the project. He said the show was not a “good fit” for him, and cited his busy schedule and the extensive preparation required for each episode. He thanked Flair for the opportunity.

Things got ugly very quickly when Flair clarified that he, in fact, relieved Madden of his duties.

Madden responded by saying Flair “didn’t have the balls” to fire him personally, and instead told him that the show was being cancelled. Madden said Flair had Conrad Thompson do his dirty work for him, and questioned why things had to transpire as they did, in light of their 35-year friendship.

Flair replied, “Mark, it’s so sad. You’ve been telling everyone for 30 years that I’m the greatest wrestler ever. Quit trying to get the rub that made you who you are! Look forward to hearing you on The Pat McAfee Show. Oh wait, sorry, he cancelled you too! Just be happy and enjoy life!”

Madden told Flair to “have another drink” and said it’s said what Ric Flair has become.

Madden told Flair again, “Have another drink.”

Madden added that Flair was slated to appear for AEW, before the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired. Since then, Khan cut all ties with the “toxic” Nature Boy, including disinviting him from his birthday party.