Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV Just Got Even More Must See

At the end of this month, Ric Flair will wrestle for the very last time as part of the Starrcast V event.

The July 31, show will take place at the Municipal Auditorium, in Nashville, Tennessee with the show being streamed live on FITE.

A lot has been said about the 73-year-old legend wrestling for the last time, but the entire card for the show just got even better.

The Card

Organizers at Starrcast have confirmed that Rey Fenix, Laredo Kid, Taurus, and Bandido have all been added to the show.

The show will feature talent from several promotions, with Impact Wrestling, MLW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and AAA all working to make the event extra special.

The current card for the show is as follows:

Ric Flair’s Last Match: Opponent(s) TBD

IMPACT World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu

Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering

The Wolves vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

Laredo Kid vs. Bandido vs. Taurus vs. Rey Fenix

Ric Flair Moves Tickets

In his heyday, Ric Flair was the arguable top star of all professional wrestling, and many fans are still excited to see the 16-time World Champion in action.

The show had originally been scheduled to take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds but is now set to happen at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium due to tickets selling out very quickly.

The Nature Boy’s final farewell will be the headline attraction for Starrcast V, which will also include stage shows and meet and greets for fans.

SEScoops will be live in attendance providing up-to-date coverage from Starrcast V.