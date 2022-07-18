Ric Flair’s Last Match Revealed

The main event for Ric Flair’s Last Match has been revealed.

It was announced tonight that Flair will team with Andrade El Idolo against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal with Karen Jarrett in their corner in a tag team match. There was a bloody angle shot to set up this match.

When news broke of Flair wrestling again, it was rumored to be a six-man tag team match with Flair and FTR taking on the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat. However, Steamboat turned down the match.

Flair made disparaging remarks about Lethal on his podcast after claiming Lethal’s frustration when he found out he wouldn’t be booked for the show. They have a history going back to their time in TNA Wrestling.

Regarding Jarrett, Flair began poking fun at him during a press conference to promote the event and went as far as to hand him a pair of free tickets to the show.