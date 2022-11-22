Ric Flair’s Role Cast in “The Iron Claw” Von Erich Biopic

A24’s “The Iron Claw” made a new casting announcement on Tuesday about who will portray “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair in the movie.

Deadline reported today that Aaron Dean Eisenberg (The Deuce) would play the legendary pro wrestler. The role is expected to be a cameo as the film depicts Kerry Von Erich defeating Flair for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in 1984.

This was the same event as the first-ever Von Erich Memorial Parade of Champions, which took place in Dallas for the World Class Championship Wrestling promotion. It was booked to honor the passing of David Von Erich, who passed away at the age of 25 in February of that year.

The Film

Zac Efron (Kevin Von Erich), Jeremy Allen White (Kerry), Harris Dickinson (David), Holt McCallany (Fritz Von Erich), Maura Tierney (Doris Von Erich), AEW‘s MJF (Lance Von Erich) and Lily James in an unknown role make up the rest of the cast.

The film’s synopsis reads, “Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the family dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.”