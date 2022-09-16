Ricky Steamboat to Wrestle for the First Time in Over a Decade

Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat will be lacing up his boots one more time after over a decade away from the ring.

Steamboat, considered one of the greatest of his generation, is a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, and one-time Intercontinental Champion, among other accolades.

In 2009, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by his long-time rival Ric Flair.

Returning to the Ring

Earlier this year, it was reported that Steamboat was going to face Ric Flair in the latter’s final match, but that didn’t happen.

On Twitter, the Big Time Wrestling promotion confirmed that The Dragon will wrestle as part of November 27, event at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

This will be Ricky Steamboat’s first match since competing at the June 18, 2010 event for WWE’s then-developmental territory: Florida Championship Wrestling.

That event saw Steamboat team with his son Richie Steamboat to defeat Caylen Croft and Trent Barretta.

The Hall of Famer’s most recent singles match came in August 2009, when he defeated a rookie Drew McIntyre at a WWE Live event.

Life After the Ring

While Steamboat’s full-time days in the ring are long behind him, The Dragon remains active in various roles.

In 2012, Steamboat worked as a trainer for NXT (now WWE’s developmental program) and became an ambassador for the company the following year.

In his first televised appearance for TBS in 28 years, Steamboat served as the guest timekeeper on the August 17, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite.