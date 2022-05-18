Ricky Steamboat Declined Offer To Face Ric Flair One Last Time

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat has ultimately decided not to be Ric Flair‘s final opponent.

Fightful had reported that plans were in place to have Steamboat be Flair’s opponent although it wouldn’t have been a singles match. The report left some concerned as Jake “The Snake” Roberts claimed “The Dragon” was going through health issues.

The good, and most important news is that Ricky Steamboat told fans during a Highspots autograph signing live stream that he’s in good health and regularly gets checked by doctors.

Ricky Steamboat Won’t Face Ric Flair On July 31

Ric Flair is set to have his final match on July 31. While a healthy Steamboat would’ve been the perfect choice for an opponent given their history, it’s not going to happen.

During the Highspots live stream, Ricky Steamboat revealed he turned down Starrcast’s offer to share the ring with the “Nature Boy” for the final time (h/t Fightful).

“Well, I was approached and given it really some serious thought. A lot of respect to the guy in the ring. You know, both of us are night and day when it comes to stuff out of the ring.

“Flair wouldn’t be Flair without it.

“I thought about it for a week and just recently just declined on it. I know when I wrestled Jericho at WrestleMania 25, then we had the return match at Backlash in a singles, but at 69, and I know it’s a six-man tag and I could get a little this and that in, but with all due respect to our fans, I want them to remember me that last time I was in there with Jericho when they chanted, ‘You still got it.’

“I don’t want to scar that phrase.”