Ricochet Shares Photos Of Gruesome Injury From SmackDown

Ricochet teamed up with Braun Strowman to compete in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight against Imperium during the December 23rd edition of WWE SmackDown.

The main event featured cameos from a ballerina as well as The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods both of which emerged from a gift.

The ending of the bout saw Strowman reviving Ricochet with a kiss from his real life girlfriend Samantha Irwin. The duo then defeated Imperium after Ricochet hit a crossbody off Strowman’s shoulders.

Ricochet Shows Graphic Injury

While the high-flying star did win the match it was revealed later that he suffered an injury. The former IC champion’s head was split open during the bout. While he was able to finish the match, the officials checked on him afterward.

The SmackDown star provided an update on his health on Twitter after the pre-taped show. He shared some graphic photos of the injury and revealed that he received six stitches from the cut:

6 stitches in my stocking and a lump…least it’s not coal. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/mPXaXyWAQX — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) December 24, 2022

Ricochet has been involved in a feud with Gunther over the IC title recently. He won the SmackDown World Cup to earn a shot at the championship. Though he was unable to capture the title when he faced the Ring General earlier this month.