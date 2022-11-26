Ricochet on Earning Braun Strowman’s Respect During Their SmackDown World Cup Match

Ricochet squared off against Braun Strowman tonight in the semifinals of the SmackDown World Cup.
Braun Strowman was the heavy favorite in the matchup and controlled the majority of the action. However, the Monster of All Monsters became distracted by Intercontinental Champion Gunther making his way to the ring.
Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium hopped on the ring apron but Braun fought them off. Ricochet was able to capitalize on the distraction and rolled Strowman up for the pinfall victory. Imperium attacked Braun after the match but Ricochet ran back to the ring for the save. Ricochet and Strowman shook hands and posed in the ring after the match.
Ricochet on Wanting Braun Strowman’s Respect, the Importance of the IC Title
Ricochet sat down with Cathy Kelley in a WWE Digital Exclusive after SmackDown went off the air. Braun Strowman sent out a controversial tweet after defeating Omos at WWE Crown Jewel. In boasting about the victory, Braun mocked smaller wrestlers and their “flippy” style. Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, and other professional wrestlers responded to the tweet.
During the interview, Ricochet revealed that it was important for him to get Braun to respect him tonight in their SmackDown World Cup match.
Ricochet also discussed his opponent in the SmackDown World Cup finals next week, Santos Escobar. He noted that they have a history before WWE and he is excited to bring their rivalry to the fans. Ricochet added that winning the Intercontinental Championship back from Gunther represents a chance to redeem himself.