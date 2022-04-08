Ricochet Won’t Be Appearing On 4/8 WWE SmackDown Episode

Ricochet will be not be featured on tonight’s (April 8) episode of SmackDown.

The WWE Intercontinental Champion has taken to his Twitter account to reveal that he won’t be inside the Finserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. He explained why in his posts:

A champion not only defends his title in the ring, he defends & protects his family.



Thank you @WWE for giving this champion some time to spend with my son this weekend. After whooping Los Lotharios on Wrestlemania Smackdown, some R&R with MY champ is exactly what I need. — I am the Champion. (@KingRicochet) April 8, 2022

Your Intercontinental Champ won’t be at Smackdown today, but I will be back next week, better than ever! ???? https://t.co/xdUDThhp9a — I am the Champion. (@KingRicochet) April 8, 2022

Ricochet captured the WWE Intercontinental Title on the March 4 episode of SmackDown. He pinned Sami Zayn off a distraction from Johnny Knoxville.

Ricochet didn’t appear at WrestleMania 38 but he was in action on April 1 for what was billed as “WrestleMania SmackDown.” He successfully defended the IC Title against Angel and Humberto in a triple threat match.