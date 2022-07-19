Riddle vs. Seth Rollins Announced For WWE SummerSlam

WWE confirmed on Monday evening the latest match for SummerSlam as Riddle will battle Seth Rollins in a singles match.
Riddle has been feuding with Rollins over the last few weeks since becoming a singles star once his tag team partner Randy Orton was sidelined with an injury and losing to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
They both came up short in this year’s men’s Money In The Bank Ladder before Bobby Lashley & Riddle defeat Seth Rollins & Theory on last week’s Raw. They’ve also been working house shows since late June, with Riddle going over in the majority of their matches.
WWE presents the SummerSlam event on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, that will air on Peacock. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show over the next week. Here is the updated card:
Updated WWE SummerSlam Card
- Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar – Last Man Standing Match
- Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee
- WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Theory
- Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits – Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
- Riddle vs. Seth Rollins