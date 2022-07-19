Riddle vs. Seth Rollins Announced For WWE SummerSlam

WWE confirmed on Monday evening the latest match for SummerSlam as Riddle will battle Seth Rollins in a singles match.

Riddle has been feuding with Rollins over the last few weeks since becoming a singles star once his tag team partner Randy Orton was sidelined with an injury and losing to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

They both came up short in this year’s men’s Money In The Bank Ladder before Bobby Lashley & Riddle defeat Seth Rollins & Theory on last week’s Raw. They’ve also been working house shows since late June, with Riddle going over in the majority of their matches.

WWE presents the SummerSlam event on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, that will air on Peacock. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show over the next week. Here is the updated card: