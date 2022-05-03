Riho Returns On AEW Rampage, Set To Compete In Owen Hart Memorial Qualifier

Tony Khan took to Twitter today and announced a new matchup for this Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage.

The company president revealed that former AEW women’s champion Riho will be taking on Yuka Sakazaki in singles-action, where the winner will officially qualify for the first-ever Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

Friday on #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama in an Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament qualifier,@YukaSakazaki returns to battle former Women’s World Champion @riho_gtmv!



Yuka Sakazaki vs Riho



Don’t miss Friday Rampage at a special start time:

5:30pm ET/4:30pm CT/3:30pm MT/2:30pm PT pic.twitter.com/Q7AnE08KhS— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 3, 2022

This will be Riho’s first matchup since her loss to Britt Baker at Battle of the Belts back in January. She had been sidelined with an injury and was back in Japan recovering.

The Owen Hart tournament will begin its opening round on next week’s AEW programming, and will conclude at the May 29th Double or Nothing pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can check out Rampage’s updated lineup below.

–Hook will be in action against an unknown opponent

-Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki Qualifying Match for the Owen Hart Tournament

-Britt Baker & Jaime Hayter vs. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm