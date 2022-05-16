Rikishi Says He’s Voting for The Rock for U.S. President

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has thrown his weight behind The Rock should “The Brahma Bull” ever run for President of the United States.

While best known for his career in the ring and in Hollywood, The Rock has said he is seriously considering a political career, calling it a “real possibility” in 2017.

More recently, “The Great One” has said he has done research into a potential run for President of the United States of America.

Speaking to Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports, Rikishi showed his support for his cousin’s potential election campaign.

“I’m voting for him… I’ll be voting for him because i’m not the political cat, I’m just the cat who supports the people.” Rikishi

The premise of NBC’s Young Rock sees the Hollywood A-Lister recall his life in a series of interviews when running for President.

Young Rock was greenlit for a third season last week.

The People’s President?

The Rock as President may seem far-fetched, but his potential campaign already has some serious momentum.

In an April 2021 poll, 46% of people asked said they’d consider voting for the former WWE Champion in a Presidential election.

Responding, The Rock said “it’d be my honor” to run for President, and has said he will run if the people want him.

