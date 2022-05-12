Young Rock Renewed For Third Season On NBC

“Young Rock” has received a third season on NBC. The sitcom is co-created by Dwayne Johnson and Nahnatchka Khan and showcases different periods of Johnson’s life.

The show takes place in different timelines showing Johnson growing up in a family full of professional wrestlers, his struggles in high school, and his time playing football at the University of Miami.

Variety reported that NBC has renewed “Young Rock” for a third season after the two seasons received praise from viewers.

The second season of “Young Rock” is currently airing. The show stars Johnson himself, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Ana Tuisila, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Fasitua Amosa, John Tui, and Matthew Willig.

The series’ plot focuses on how Johnson made it big in the wrestling industry, as well as a future prediction of him running for the President of the United States.

Khan and Jeff Chiang created the show and executive produce along with Johnson, Dany Garcia, Jennifer Carreras, Hiram Garcia, and Brian Gewirtz.

Universal Television, Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, and Nahnatchka Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions are producing the show.