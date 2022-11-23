AEW Announces Ring of Honor Final Battle for Saturday, December 10

When Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor, many questions remained unanswered at first. Did he just buy the company for it’s video library? Would he be able to run another standalone company? Would Ring of Honor continue to have its own television show and/or pay-per-views?

And while it’s still unclear if/when ROH will get any sort of TV deal, the company has produced two pay-per-views in 2022 and it’s about to produce another one.

AEW announced on Twitter that Ring of Honor Final Battle is happening on Saturday, December 10 at the College Park Center in Dallas/Ft. Worth Texas.

The battle will be forged in chaotic fires when @ringofhonor Final Battle comes to @utacollegepark in Dallas/Ft. Worth TX on Saturday December 10, LIVE on PPV!



?? Tickets starting at $25 (+fees) are ON SALE NOW! https://t.co/rFcIFV7dXS | https://t.co/xaWX7IA5ex pic.twitter.com/Q1QwnfA35Z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2022

Final Battle will be live “only on pay-per-view,” according to the promo video AEW included with the announcement.

Also included in the promo video were a variety of AEW and Ring of Honor wrestlers, including:

Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho

Ring of Honor Television Champion (And AEW TNT Champion) Samoa Joe

Ring of Honor Pure Champion Daniel Garcia

Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions FTR

The Kingdom: Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, Matt Taven

Wheeler Yuta

Brian Cage

Jay Lethal

Willow Nightingale

Dalton Castle

And more!

Especially of note is that fact that the Briscoe Brothers were included in the video package. All of these names are, of course, subject to change and there’s no guarantee that any/all of them will appear on the show (though if Chris Jericho or Samoe Joe didn’t appear, that’d be a weird choice). Still, the video package gave viewers a pretty good idea about who to expect.

(Photo: ROH)

2021 Was Not the Final Final Battle

Ring of Honor’s last pay-per-view before its purchase was also Final Battle. It was dubbed ‘The End of an Era,’ as nobody knew what would happen to the company after that night’s show. On that show, the Briscoe Brothers defeated the OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett), Josh Woods defeated Brien Johnson, Rok-C defeated Willow Nightingale, and Jonathan Gresham defeated Jay Lethal to win the Ring of Honor Championship.

Several past ROH wrestlers sent in video messages throughout the show, including Bryan Danielson, Adam Page, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Colt Cabana, and more.

Since that night there have been two more pay-per-views: Supercard of Honor XV and Death Before Dishonor. In the main event of DBD, FTR defeated The Briscoe Brothers in a 2/3 Falls match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship. It was, what many have called, the greatest tag team match in the history of the sport.

What will the 2022 Ring of Honor Final Battle offer? Will somebody step up to Le Champion Chris Jericho? Will The Briscoes be on the show?

Find out on December 10, live on pay-per-view.