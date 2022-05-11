New ROH Logo Revealed by Trademark Application

We have a first look at what appears to be the new logo for Ring of Honor.

ROH Acquisition Co., LLC, an entity based out of AEW headquarters at 1 TIAA Bank Field Drive in Jacksonville, Florida, submitted a trademark application with the US Patent & Trademark office on May 6.

The “word mark” usage for this logo includes:

Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media;

The entity also filed to trademark the phrase, “Ring of Honor.” The Goods and Services description includes the following:

The New ROH Logo

SEScoops’ Fernando Quiles Jr. was first to report that a new Ring of Honor logo was on the way.

Prior to being acquired by Tony Khan, Ring of Honor’s previous owners had a new logo designed and a total rebranding in the works that would represent the company’s “new chapter” after Supercard of Honor.

ROH had a new company logo set to debut at Supercard of Honor. The logo was used on digital assets, ring skirts and turnbuckle pads. However, none of those were used at the event.

The new ROH regime, leg by Tony Khan, wanted to use the “classic” logo at Supercard of Honor, to represent the final chapter of the previous era of ROH.

It’s unknown if this new ROH logo is the one that was going to be used at Supercard of Honor, or if Khan’s team created this entirely new logo for the company’s new direction.