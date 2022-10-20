Road Dogg: Billy Gunn Told me he Could Make DX Reunion on Raw

Billy Gunn was ready to don the black and green again for WWE, at least according to his former tag-team partner ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James.

On the October 10, 2022, episode of Monday Night Raw, D-Generation X reunited as part of the show’s season premiere.

The iconic group was represented by James, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman.

Billy Gunn

DX reunited on Monday Night Raw, but not all members were present, as Chyna and Rick Rude have sadly passed away.

Before the show, there were question as to whether AEW would allow Gunn, who joined DX in 1998, to appear on Raw.

Speaking on his ‘Oh You Didn’t Know’ podcast, James, also WWE’s Senior VP of Live Events, says he was told Gunn could make the show (via WrestleZone.)

“During the day prior, I texted him, ‘Hey, are you going to be able to make it? Have you found out any answers yet?’ He said, ‘Yes, I’m in.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s awesome.’ Literally, before I landed at home, I found out he was not in. I texted him back and he wasn’t happy.”

While Gunn didn’t appear and wasn’t directly mentioned, Corey Graves references an absent member working with office supplies, a nod to Gunn’s teaming with The Acclaimed and ‘scissoring’ with Anthony Bowens.

Not Happy

Gunn wasn’t happy about not appearing, and neither was the remaining members of DX, according to James.

“It broke my heart, and I believe it broke his too. In all actuality, Hunter was not happy about it either. Shawn and X-Pac weren’t either. We wanted the band, all that we could get back together.”

DX appeared multiple times on the show, before having an in-ring segment with the four remaining members available to WWE.