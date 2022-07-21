Road Dogg Buries Wardlow for ‘Jabroni’ AEW TNT Title Defense

Two weeks ago, Wardlow captured the AEW TNT Championship, winning the title from Scorpio Sky in dominant fashion.

The title win marks Wardlow’s first championship since joining AEW, and “Mr. Mayhem” retained against Orange Cassidy on last week’s Fyter Fest: Night One edition of AEW Dynamite.

Wardlow may have won over a lot of people with his work in AEW, but WWE Hall of Famer ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James isn’t impressed.

Speaking on Dr. Chris Featherstone’s podcast for Sportskeeda, Road Dogg discussed Wardlow’s recent title defense against Cassidy (via Wrestling News.)

“I wasn’t a fan. It took him 18 minutes. First, they give him the jabroni title. It doesn’t mean nothing when he was a guy that seemed like he was The guy, and maybe he is in the future. I just don’t think you needed to give him that other than the best title and then it took him 18 minutes to beat the jokey guy.”

Future Plans for Wardlow

Wardlow has had just one title defense so far, but he plans on having many more very soon.

Wardlow recently said that he plans on bringing back the AEW TNT Championship open challenge, which was first introduced by Cody Rhodes during the WWE Superstar’s tenure with the promotion.

Wardlow has said that he does not plan on changing the design for the TNT Championship, unlike previous holders of the title including Scorpio Sky and Sammy Guevara.